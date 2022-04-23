Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $732.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

