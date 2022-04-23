Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.64. 5,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 210,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of 253.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 434,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

