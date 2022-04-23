Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83. 2,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
