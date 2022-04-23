Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83. 2,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

