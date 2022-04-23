Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.31%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

