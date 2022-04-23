Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.