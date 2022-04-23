Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $44,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 205,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $246.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.29 and a 200 day moving average of $264.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.14 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

