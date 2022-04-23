Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 96.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after buying an additional 1,455,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.