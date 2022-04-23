Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 388,232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,817,000 after purchasing an additional 665,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

