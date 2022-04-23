Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.40 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $167.07 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average is $165.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

