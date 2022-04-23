Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,181 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

