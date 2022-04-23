Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

