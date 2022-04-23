Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 306.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $1,741,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

