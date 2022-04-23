78,942 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.