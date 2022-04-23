Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 5,029.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.74.

COIN opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

