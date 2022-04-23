Atria Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 444,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,140 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

