Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.90) to GBX 1,442 ($18.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
