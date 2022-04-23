Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

