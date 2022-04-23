IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

