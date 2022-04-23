Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Up 4.6%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.13. 1,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.