Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Up 4.7%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 7,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.