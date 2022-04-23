Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Up 5.1%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.10 and last traded at $133.10. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.63.

OFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

