Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 10.4% Higher

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.98. 235,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,646,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

