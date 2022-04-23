Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target at $722.50

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNXGF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.63) to GBX 710 ($9.24) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.91) to GBX 650 ($8.46) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

