Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 165,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.78 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.