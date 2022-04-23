iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 605,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,596,376 shares.The stock last traded at $120.80 and had previously closed at $121.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

