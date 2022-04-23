Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 17469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

