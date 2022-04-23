Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $2,565.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,921.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

DEO opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

