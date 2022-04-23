Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.43

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 10835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

