MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 500,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,613,647 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $997.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.35.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

