Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 37999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $166,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 759,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

