United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,261 shares.The stock last traded at $117.00 and had previously closed at $116.78.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

