Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $62.49

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.49, but opened at $61.03. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 87 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

