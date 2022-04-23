DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.70

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 565467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $78,258,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.