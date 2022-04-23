Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.23

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 278221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

