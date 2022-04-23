Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 3955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
