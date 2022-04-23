Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.36

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 11554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

