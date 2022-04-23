Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.47) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

DVDCF stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

