Argus Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

