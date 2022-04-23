Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 1,001,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 342,732 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.