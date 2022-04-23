ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

