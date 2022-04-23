Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

M opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

