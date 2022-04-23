Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.62 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

