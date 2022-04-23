Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

