Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NEO opened at $11.23 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

