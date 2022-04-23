Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,574 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

