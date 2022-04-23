3,829 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

