Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WRK stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

