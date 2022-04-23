Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

