Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $52.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

