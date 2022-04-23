Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,376 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $35,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

